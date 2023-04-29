Everton are keen on signing the Stoke City attacker Tyrese Campbell at the end of the season.

According to a report from Football Insider, the 23-year-old’s performances have attracted the attention of the Toffees and they are prepared to make a move for him in the coming months.

Campbell has been a key player for Stoke City and he has nine goals and six assists to his name across all competitions.

There is no doubt that the versatile attacker could prove to be a quality acquisition for Everton next season. He can play as a centre-forward as well as a right-sided winger.

Summer signing Neal Maupay has struggled to find the back of the net consistently and Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s season has been plagued with injuries.

Signing a quality forward should be a top priority for Everton during the summer transfer window.

The opportunity to play for a Premier League club is likely to be an attractive proposition for Campbell, and he will be attracted to the idea of moving to Goodison Park.

However, the Toffees must look to preserve their status as a top-flight club first. They are currently fighting relegation and they are in real danger of going down to the Championship if the results do not improve quickly.

Campbell is still a young player with a high ceiling. He is likely to improve with coaching and experience in the coming seasons. The 23-year-old could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for Everton if they manage to secure his services this summer.