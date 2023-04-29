Manchester United and Chelsea to battle it out for 24-year-old World Cup semifinalist

Chelsea and Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing the Paris Saint-German defender Achraf Hakimi at the end of the season.

The 24-year-old is a proven performer at the highest level and he could prove to be a sensational acquisition for two Premier League clubs.

A report from Football Insider claims that the French outfit are prepared to accept an offer of around £50-60 million for the Moroccan international during the summer transfer window.

Chelsea already have Reece James at their disposal, but the England international has been quite injury-prone this season. They must look to add more quality and depth in that position and Hakimi could compete with James for the starting spot next season.

Meanwhile, Manchester United should look to bring in an upgrade on the likes of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Hakimi would improve them immensely.

The former Crystal Palace defender is expected to leave the club in search of regular playing time and the Moroccan international would be a massive upgrade.

The 24-year-old has been a key player for club and country over the past year and he helped Morocco reach the semifinals of the recently concluded World Cup.

Hakimi is undoubtedly one of the best full-backs in the world and the reported asking price seems quite reasonable for him.

He would add a new dimension to the Chelsea and Manchester United attack going forward and the two clubs must do everything in their power to secure his services.