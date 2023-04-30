Leicester City in pole position to complete 27-year-old Italian ace

Leicester City are reportedly emerging as the strongest contenders to seal the transfer of Hellas Verona goalkeeper Lorenzo Montipo.

The Foxes could do with a long-term successor to Kasper Schmeichel, who has been missed since he left the club for Nice last summer.

Montipo has shone in Serie A and looks like a good option for Leicester, with the club supposedly now in pole position to win the race for his signature, according to a report in the Leicester Mercury.

The report also claims that Galatasaray are interested in the 27-year-old Italian, but one imagines a move to the Premier League would be more appealing for him.