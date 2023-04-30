Leicester City in pole position to complete 27-year-old Italian ace

Leicester City FC
Posted by

Leicester City are reportedly emerging as the strongest contenders to seal the transfer of Hellas Verona goalkeeper Lorenzo Montipo.

The Foxes could do with a long-term successor to Kasper Schmeichel, who has been missed since he left the club for Nice last summer.

Montipo has shone in Serie A and looks like a good option for Leicester, with the club supposedly now in pole position to win the race for his signature, according to a report in the Leicester Mercury.

More Stories / Latest News
Spurs receive boost in race for 26 y/o PL star – report
Liverpool predicted line up vs Tottenham, with no room for summer signing Darwin Nunez
Arsenal leading the race to sign 17-year-old defensive prodigy

The report also claims that Galatasaray are interested in the 27-year-old Italian, but one imagines a move to the Premier League would be more appealing for him.

More Stories Lorenzo Montipo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.