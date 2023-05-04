Premier League club set to make formal offer for Arsenal star as he rejects new contract

Reiss Nelson is reportedly a transfer target for Brighton this summer after rejecting the chance to sign a new contract with Arsenal.

The Seagulls are expected to make a formal offer to snap up Nelson on a free transfer as he nears the end of his current deal at the Emirates Stadium, according to the Daily Mail.

It could be a busy summer for Arsenal, who are also linked in the Mail’s report with Bayer Leverkusen attacker Moussa Diaby as a possible replacement for Nelson.

Many Gunners fans are likely to be disappointed by this news, with Nelson looking a fine squad player who is popular with the Emirates crowd after rising up through the club’s academy.

One imagines the 23-year-old will now want to play more regular first-team football, however, and he could surely get more opportunities at a club like Brighton.

It would also surely be tempting for Nelson to look the exciting project of Roberto De Zerbi and feel that he could really develop his game there and perhaps earn himself a move back to an established big six club again in the future.