Arsenal decide to offload three players to fund £100million move

Arsenal are set to step up their interest in Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

The Brazilian international has a £100million release clause in his contract and Mikel Arteta’s team, along with Manchester City, have shown interest in him.

According to Football Insider, Arsenal have now decided to sell Reiss Nelson, Emile Smith Rowe and Eddie Nketiah so that they can fund a move for Guimaraes.

Those three players have not been used much by Arteta this season as they are surplus to requirements at the Emirate Stadium.

The Gunners are expected to strengthen their midfield in the summer and they have been linked with moves for Guimaraes, Douglas Luiz and Martin Zubimendi.

With Arsenal divising a plan to sign Guimaraes, he feels like their first choice.

The £100million release clause in his contract is valid until the end of June, so Arsenal and Man City would have to make their move before that deadline.

In order to fund a big money move for Guimaraes, the Gunners would need to sell homegrown players in order to avoid breaching the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules.

The 26-year-old has been a star player since joining St. James’ Park, drawing interest from elite teams like Man City and Paris Saint-Germain.

However, it is Arsenal who have made a plan to fund the signing of the Brazilian international.

The reason behind the Gunners selling those players is because selling homegrown players is considered as pure profit in the club’s accounts.

Nelson, Smith Rowe and Nektiah are all looking for first team opportunities and more playing time.

Arteta has better options in all those positions so it is difficult to see how their future could change at the Emirates Stadium.

Newcastle United want to keep the Arsenal target

Guimaraes, the former Lyon midfielder, has been the subject of speculation in the media because of his release clause.

Not only that, the Magpies need to make a sale in order to fund their own transfer business.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe said about his midfielder, as quoted by The Sun:

“We want to keep him, we want to build our team around him and he’s an integral part of what we are doing. He seems very happy and settled.”