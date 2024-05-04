Newcastle United find themselves at a pivotal juncture this summer as the club navigates the complex Financial Fair Play regulations while aiming to bolster their squad for the upcoming season.

Amidst reports of player offloading to raise necessary funds, the spotlight has fallen on Bruno Guimaraes, the Brazilian midfielder whose future at St James’ Park has been the subject of speculation for quite some time now.

Recent murmurs suggested that Newcastle United are considering sacrificing Guimaraes, armed with his hefty £100 million release clause, to keep clear of FFP troubles. The allure of a substantial transfer fee loomed large, presenting a tempting solution to the club’s financial concerns. However, emerging reports paint a different picture, one of renewed confidence in retaining the services of the dynamic midfielder.

Newcastle United now plan to keep Bruno Guimaraes at the club

According to Football Insider, Newcastle, under the stewardship of Eddie Howe, are now shifting their focus away from Guimaraes and towards other avenues to streamline the squad and bolster their financial status. Despite initial apprehensions, there is a palpable sense of optimism within the club regarding Guimaraes’ future, with sources indicating a strong desire to retain the fan favorite.

The Brazilian international has had a fantastic season for the North East outfit amassing six goals and six assists in the Premier League. And while Newcastle have struggled to keep some of their key players fit all season long, Guimaraes has only missed out on two top-flight matches as of writing, thus highlighting his durability and reliability in the spine of the team.