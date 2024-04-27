Exclusive: Important detail in Bruno Guimaraes’ Newcastle release clause revealed

Bruno Guimaraes has proven to be one of the most important players that Newcastle United have in their first-team squad.

The Brazilian has been the fulcrum for Eddie Howe’s side and has been a supplementary presence in both defence and attack for a side that continues to improve.

Newcastle’s expected failure to qualify for the Champions League this season will likely have put other clubs on red alert as to whether there will be any availability for the midfielder this summer.

As Fabrizio Romano told CaughtOffside for his exclusive Daily Briefing, there’s a chance for other clubs to land Bruno, but they’ll need to be quick.

Bruno Guimaraes’ release clause has an important detail

“I am always being asked about Newcastle’s Brazilian midfielder, Bruno Guimaraes, who was linked with Paris Saint-Germain in the January transfer window,” he said.

“Many clubs are informed of his situation ahead of the summer transfer window, but after telling you in exclusive news last year about the release clause in his contract of £100m, I’m here to tell you guys how the clause works.

“It’s an important detail because it’s an important topic for the clubs interested and also for Newcastle fans. From what I understand guys, the release clause is only valid from the final week of May to the final week of June.

“So the clause is not valid in July and not valid in August. Any club interested in Bruno Guimarães can trigger the clause until the beginning of the final week of June. Then, if they want to enter into conversations in July or in August, they have to negotiate with Newcastle who will then be in total control of the situation.”

It seems clear that the Magpies would be loathe to lose Bruno particularly as they’re still improving as a team, however, there is a tacit acknowledgment from the club that one big-name player may have to leave in order for there to be no issues with Financial Fair Play.

Given that Europa League qualification is likely to be a best case scenario for Newcastle this season, if they were to lose the midfielder on top of that, there’s an argument that the club will have gone backwards from 12 months ago.

It would also put Eddie Howe under even more intense pressure to bring silverware to the club.

They’ve been brilliant to watch, and St. James’ Park is generally packed to the rafters for each home game these days, however, a major trophy still eludes them.

One has to pose the question as to how much longer the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) will allow that situation to remain.

For now Bruno remains a Newcastle player, and until any other clubs show their hand there’s little point in speculating as to what may or may not happen.