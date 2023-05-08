Brazilian winger Raphinha has been linked with a move away from Barcelona at the end of the season.

The Spanish giants paid substantial money to bring the player to Camp Nou from Leeds United at the start of the season.

While the 26-year-old has had a decent campaign with his new club, he has not quite managed to live up to the expectations. Raphinha has 10 goals and 11 assists to his name across all competitions and he was expected to have a greater influence this season.

The winger is now being linked with a return back to the Premier League with Newcastle United keen on signing him.

According to reports (h/t SportWitness), Newcastle are prepared to offer him a lucrative contract this summer. Raphinha currently earns €12 million per season (€230k-a-week) at Barcelona and the Magpies are willing to surpass that offer.

It remains to be seen whether the player is keen on a return to England this summer.

There have been rumours that Barcelona could look to try and bring Lionel Messi back to the club. That would push Raphinha down the pecking order and it would make sense for him to move on in search of regular playing time.

The Magpies want to add more quality in the wide areas and Raphinha could prove to be an upgrade on players like Allan Saint-Maximin. Also, Eddie Howe has used Miguel Almiron as his right-sided winger this season and Raphinha’s signing would allow the Paraguayan international to operate in his natural role as the central attacking midfielder.

The 26-year-old Brazilian played his best football in the Premier League and a return to England could be a tempting opportunity for him.