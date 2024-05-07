Tottenham have a real opportunity to sign Barcelona star in the summer transfer window.

Ange Postecoglou is interested in making changes to his squad this summer after realising that new additions have to be made in order to take the team to the next level.

Spurs started the season in promising fashion but since the start of the year, their form has struggled and they have suffered because of lack of depth in their squad.

The North London club have suffered four Premier League defeats in a row, which is their worst run in the last 20 years.

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Spurs have a realistic chance to sign Barcelona’s Raphinha in the summer.

The report states that the Premier League club have had a long term interest in the player but now they could finally complete the signing this summer.

The Spurs boss is looking to sign a new defender, midfielder and winger this summer with the Brazilian international his preferred choice for the wide role.

The Catalans are struggling when it comes to the financial aspect and they could be willing to sell some of their players in order to fund their own transfer business.

The report in Mundo Deportivo states that Tottenham can sign the Barcelona player for just £47m, as the La Liga giants are desperate to sell players in order to generate funds.

Postecoglou would have to convince the player to join the Premier League club though, as the former Leeds United winger is not interested in leaving Barcelona.

Tottenham need a wide player like the Barca winger

Raphinha might end up being a great signing for Tottenham because he has already demonstrated that he has what it takes to perform in the Premier League.

Arsenal and Chelsea have held interest in the Brazilian winger in the past.

If Tottenham can end up signing him, it would be a significant coup for Postecoglou.