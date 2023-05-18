Leeds eyeing Man City attacking midfielder for summer transfer

Leeds United are reportedly eyeing up a transfer raid for one of Manchester City’s most promising young players.

City lost Romeo Lavia to Southampton last summer and he’s likely worth around £50m now as the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea eye a move for him this summer.

Another similar talent could be Kian Breckin, who is attracting interest from Leeds and others ahead of the summer, according to the Mail.

The 19-year-old is described as a skilful attacking midfielder, and it looks like he could have a big future in the game.

City’s academy has produced some fine talents such as Lavia, and of course Phil Foden, so this could be smart business by Leeds if they pull it off.