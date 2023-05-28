Liverpool youngster set for move back to homeland this summer

Liverpool youngster Elijah Gift is set to leave Anfield and sign for Spanish side Athletic Bilbao this summer with the Reds set for a midfield rebuild.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed the agreement between Liverpool and Bilbao yesterday, with Gift just a medical away from completing a move back to Spain, the nation of his birth.

The popular Italian journalist tweeted his take on the deal following Spanish outlet El Correo’s report on the move and it looks as though the Basque side will pay £870,000 for the player.

“Understand Athletic Club are set to sign Liverpool 2006-born forward Elijah Gift on permanent deal. He’s set to undergo medical at Bilbao,” said Romano.

“Athletic have agreed terms with #LFC. 16 year old set to sign long term deal — first call on interest, @jortizdelazcano.”