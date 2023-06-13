Chelsea make contact with £70m Premier League star over summer move

Chelsea have reportedly made contact with Brighton over a deal for Moises Caicedo as the Blues have held a long-term interest in the midfielder.

The West London club tried to sign the Brighton star in January but were not prepared to match the Seagulls’ valuation for the Ecuador star. The Premier League side wanted £100m for the 21-year-old mid-season and therefore, the deal did not materialise

Chelsea signed Enzo Fernandez instead but the West London club are back in the market for Caicedo and made contact with Brighton over a deal, reports Football Insider.

The Seagulls are hoping for a bid of £70m plus a further £10m in add-ons to let go of their prized asset.

Caicedo has a contract at Brighton until 2027 and that is the reason why the midfielder has an expensive price tag attached to him. Arsenal share a long-term interest with Chelsea in the midfielder and the Gunners are also in the hunt for his signature this summer.

The 21-year-old is one of the best midfielders in the Premier League and if he continues to develop the way he has been, it is scary to think how good the Ecuadorian can be in his prime.