Arsenal open to selling key player to Saudi Arabia as Gunners seek over £45m

Arsenal are open to letting Thomas Partey go this summer and have granted the midfielder permission to explore a transfer to the Saudi Pro League.

The 30-year-old played a huge role in Arsenal’s push for the Premier League title this season, featuring in 33 of the Gunners’ 38 league games, and it is a surprise that Mikel Arteta is open to his departure considering the importance he possessed in the Spaniard’s team.

However, Arsenal are already seeking to evolve a promising young squad and are looking to bring in younger stars to replace the 30-year-old and his midfield partner Granit Xhaka, reports 90min.

Clubs in Saudi Arabia are interested in Partey and according to the report, the midfielder heading to the Middle East on a permanent transfer, rather than staying in Europe on loan, is prefered by Arsenal as it frees up immediate space on the wage bill. The Gunners are also hopeful of potentially turning a profit by selling for more than the £45m they paid Atletico Madrid back in 2020.

According to the Evening Standard, the players being considered by Arsenal to replace Partey are Brighton’s Moises Caicedo and Manchester City’s Ilkay Gundogan, who is about to be out of contract at the Etihad Stadium.

Both of these are not guarantees though, as the Seagulls star is closer to Chelsea, while the German could end up staying at City or moving to another league.