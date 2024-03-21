Arsenal plan behind-closed-doors friendly but key name expected to miss out

Arsenal are reportedly planning to play against Queens Park Rangers in a behind-closed-doors friendly during the international break, but it seems Jurrien Timber is not yet fit enough to be involved.

This will come as a big disappointment to many Gunners fans, as it has seemed for a while now like Timber could be closing in on a long-awaited comeback from the extremely serious injury he picked up on his Premier League debut earlier this season.

Having joined Arsenal from Ajax in the summer, the Dutch defender has barely been able to feature for the club due to this injury, and football.london now say he’s not going to be involved in the friendly against QPR.

On a more positive note for Arsenal, Thomas Partey and Takehiro Tomiyasu are set to feature in this game, in what could be a useful run-out for them after injury problems of their own this season.

Partey, much like Timber, has barely played for AFC this term, while Tomiyasu has also had a lengthy spell out which came after a really good run in the team earlier in the campaign.

Timber injury: Arsenal fans made to wait for defender’s return

It had previously been reported that Timber should be ready to play for Arsenal again after the international break, as per football.london earlier this week.

Perhaps the 22-year-old will have the chance to get on the pitch soon, but it looks like this friendly against QPR at the Arsenal training ground will come a bit too soon for him.

Arsenal supporters will no doubt be desperate to see Timber make an impact towards the end of the season, however, as he looks an outstanding young talent who can give Mikel Arteta options at centre-back, right-back and left-back.

That kind of versatility will surely be useful as Arteta will likely have to rotate with the big matches coming thick and fast in the coming weeks.