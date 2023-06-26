Leeds United are reportedly eyeing a potential move for West Bromwich Albion midfielder Jayson Molumby, according to renowned journalist Dean Jones.

The Yorkshire club is gearing up for another season in the Championship following their disappointing relegation.

Molumby, who contributed four goals and four assists in 47 appearances across all competitions, has emerged as a prime target for Leeds United. Carlton Palmer has tipped the club to sign him calling him a ‘fantastic signing’.

Jones expressed his belief that the Irish midfielder possesses the necessary skills to make an immediate impact in the Championship.

With Leeds United potentially parting ways with Weston McKennie, Brenden Aaronson, and Tyler Adams, Molumby’s arrival could provide a significant boost to the squad.

He told Football Fancast:

“I think he also has the nous to be good enough for what they need straight away from the off in the Championship. I think that’ll be really interesting, especially at a time when they’re looking to move on from McKennie and probably Aaronson and, unfortunately for Leeds, probably Tyler Adams as well.”

In other transfer news, Diego Llorente and Rasmus Kristensen are also subjects of speculation regarding potential departures this summer.

AS Roma are interested in securing the services of the duo, with recent reports indicating that Kristensen has already agreed to personal terms with the Italian club.

Leeds United are yet to appoint a new manager with the likes of Patrick Vieira, Daniel Farke and Scott Parker all linked with the job.