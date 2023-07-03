Exclusive: Liverpool love £100m Premier League midfielder having tried to sign player before

Having signed Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai already this summer, Liverpool are in the market for a third midfielder, and there is one star in the Premier League that the Reds love but his price tag is a problem.

Having captured two players Jurgen Klopp wanted, the Merseyside club’s attention will now turn to a modern defensive midfielder. Brighton’s Moises Caicedo is a star that could fill that role but the player’s price tag is too much for Liverpool.

According to transfer expert Ben Jacobs on CaughtOffside’s Debrief podcast, Brighton want £100m for the 21-year-old and that is turning off a lot of clubs.

Chelsea are pushing for Caicedo at present states Jacobs and they are the only club in the race for the midfielder – but the transfer journalist says that there could still be a twist.

It is unlikely that Liverpool will be a team that joins due to Caicedo’s price tag but the 21-year-old is a player the Reds love.

“Liverpool love Caicedo. Barry Hunter, the chief scout, to my knowledge was looking at Caicedo before he joined Brighton but it was a messy deal. He was at a club known as IDV and was represented by multiple agents and there were all kinds of messy costs,” Jacobs said about Liverpool and Caicedo on the podcast.

The journalist continued by saying: “Now the profile of Caicedo is perfect for Liverpool but the cost isn’t.”