Journalist excited at prospect of Liverpool signing Belgium international

The prospect of Liverpool acquiring Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia has ignited a spark of enthusiasm.

Not only are Liverpool fans excited at the thought of Jurgen Klopp adding Southampton’s talented 19-year-old to his squads in time for next season, but so is Express journalist Ryan Taylor.

Known for his technical skills, vision, and ability to control the midfield, the Belgium international, who was awarded his first senior cap by Domenico Tedesco earlier this year, has caught the attention of several top clubs, including Liverpool.

Having already signed Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai from Brighton and RB Leipzig, respectively, Taylor recognises the potential impact the teenager could have on the Reds’ already formidable-looking squad.

“I think four signings would represent a very successful summer, particularly if they continue doing what they’ve done,” Taylor told GiveMeSport.

“I think Mac Allister and Szoboszlai are exciting signings. This is a new chapter for Liverpool, and there’s a bit of excitement that something is building again.

“It was very flat last year, and it almost got to the point where you wondered whether Klopp’s time at the club was dwindling to an end. But now I very much don’t see it like that.

“If Liverpool were to get Lavia, as well as Mac Allister and Szoboszlai, then I think they’re a force to be reckoned with, particularly with this new system.”

During his first, and quite possibly, last season with the Saints, Lavia, who has four years left on his deal, has directly contributed to two goals in 34 games in all competitions.