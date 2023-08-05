Video: Wolves defender Rayan Ait-Nouri scores wonder goal against Rennes in pre-season friendly

Rayan Ait-Nouri produced an outrageous left footed volley to score for Wolves against Rennes in their pre-season friendly earlier today.

The goal came from a well-delivered corner by Sarabia from the right, and Ait-Nouri met it with a breathtaking flying left-footed volley from around 14 yards, sending the ball past the goalkeeper and into the far corner of the net.

Do pre-season goals get Puskas because that is up there with the best you’ll see this season?

Watch below:

Wolves won the game 3-1. Gomes and Hee Chan Hwang scored the other two goals for Wolves.