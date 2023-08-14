Sky Sports forced to apologise for live error from one of their reporters

Sky Sports were forced to issue an on-air apology over bad language used by one of their reporters ahead of Manchester United’s clash with Wolves on Monday night.

Ahead of kick-off at Old Trafford, one of Sky Sports’ senior reporters Melissa Reddy discussed the clash on Sky Sports News and began to speak about Erik ten Hag’s new goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Reddy said via the Mirror: “He feels that in Onana, he has signed a big personality. We’ve already seen glimpses of that. Him b******ing his defenders when they’ve made a mistake. He is calm and assured that both players will drive United to the next level.”

Presented Vicky Gommersall was quick to interject though, replying: “Just going to apologise to anyone if they were offended by the use of your language there.”

It is unusual for a senior reporter to make such a mistake during a broadcast but it is one that she will not lose a lot of sleep over as it can easily happen.