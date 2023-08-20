Man United star has transfer interest from West Ham but there could be one issue

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial is reportedly a target for clubs in Saudi Arabia, as well as from West Ham United.

The Frenchman is not currently a regular for Man Utd and it would surely make sense for the club to sell him as soon as possible after a lack of impact in the last few years.

According to the Daily Mirror, West Ham could be one of the teams keen to take a gamble on Martial, but one issue would be meeting his wage demands, especially if he also receives lucrative offers from Saudi sides.

The Hammers might do well to bring in a talented attacker like Martial, who might well perform better at a mid-table club than for someone like United, where there’s always so much pressure to be consistent.

For one reason or another, Martial has just never really managed that for the Red Devils and one imagines they’d now be happy to take the money and run if anyone comes in for him.

Some MUFC fans will no doubt be disappointed, however, as Martial looked like such an exciting prospect when he first arrived as a teenager and hit the ground running.

