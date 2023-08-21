Chelsea summer signing becomes just the 2nd player to pick up this unwanted stat on their Premier League debut

Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo had a Premier League debut to forget for his new club yesterday in their defeat away to West Ham United.

The Blues were beaten 3-1 by the Hammers, with Caicedo conceding a penalty late on to allow Lucas Paqueta to score and hand the home team the victory.

This will be far from what Chelsea fans were expecting from Caicedo, who looked immense during his time at Brighton, and who moved to Stamford Bridge for big money this summer.

Still, it now means that the Ecuador international has become just the second player in the Premier League era to give away a penalty on his debut for his club…

2 – Moisés Caicedo is just the second player to give away a penalty on his Premier League debut for Chelsea, after Wayne Bridge vs Liverpool in August 2003. Baptism. pic.twitter.com/AkQ3QrdqLo — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 20, 2023

Chelsea’s other expensive midfield signing, Enzo Fernandez, also had a moment to forget as he had the chance to score from the penalty spot earlier in the game, only to see his effort saved.

All in all, Mauricio Pochettino clearly has his work cut out for him after a poor start to this season which highlights many of the same problems that cost Chelsea last term.