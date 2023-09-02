Saudi obsession with Liverpool’s Mo Salah is not over says Romano

No news on Mo Salah is good news as far as Liverpool are concerned, the Egyptian King believed to be the subject of an incredible £150m transfer bid from Saudi Pro League outfit, Al-Ittihad.

Not content with hoovering up a large amount of European football talent, the Saudi’s now appear keen to target the biggest names from the most storied clubs.

With such mind-boggling numbers in play, both for potential selling clubs and the players themselves, it’s becoming more and more difficult to turn their overtures down.

However, to this point, that’s exactly what the Reds have managed to do, though there’s still a while yet before the transfer window closes for the Pro League and that could see an all-out assault for Salah in the coming days.

‘Despite the window remaining open for the Saudi Pro League, there’s no news on Mo Salah at the moment honestly,’ Fabrizio Romano wrote in his exclusive CaughtOffside Substack.

‘The bid from Al-Ittihad has been rejected and Liverpool want to keep Salah. They consider the story over. From Saudi, they continue to insist as Al-Ittihad are really obsessed with a deal for Salah.’

In many respects, the powerhouses of European football are powerless when the Middle Eastern giants come calling. The balance is shifting and to deny it is to ignore it.

Given his advancing years and despite his obvious importance to the Reds, Liverpool will have to give due consideration to any offer if Al-Ittihad up it to nearer the £200m mark.

That’s an awful lot of money to turn your nose up at, and would allow the Anfield outfit to strengthen significantly.