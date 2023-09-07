Liverpool fans receive great news with latest update regarding the club

Liverpool fans have received great news today regarding their matchday experience as work on the new Anfield Road End has resumed following major delays in recent weeks.

The Merseyside club were left in limbo last month when the Buckingham Group, the construction company behind the £80m redevelopment of the Anfield Road End, filed a notice to appoint administrators after running into serious financial difficulties arising from costs incurred from a number of delayed projects.

The decision of the Buckingham Group saw them cease trading with immediate effect and workers were pulled from all of their sites – which included Anfield.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Liverpool have now taken matters into their own hands and have now legally broken away from their relationship with Buckingham Group.

Liverpool have been engaging with firms potentially to oversee the remaining work required to complete the 61,000 plan. Workers are back on the site in small numbers, with more activity expected to be seen imminently as the club closes in on a deal with a firm to manage the remainder of the work required to complete the redevelopment.

This will come as music to fans’ ears as the incompletion of the stand has affected their matchday experience so far. There has been a reduced capacity at the Bournemouth and Aston Villa matches so far this season, whilst the West Ham and Everton matches are likely to be affected as well.