Eddie Howe makes Newcastle transfer admission ahead of busy window

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has revealed the approach his club will take when it comes to signing players this summer.

The Magpies are in trouble after their extravagant spending in recent transfer windows.

The Premier League club would have to be careful this time in order to comply with the league’s Profit and Sustainability Rules.

Failure to do that could result in a point deduction punishment, as Everton and Nottingham Forest have experienced this season.

Howe feels that Newcastle would have to act smartly in the transfer window to add strength to their squad without having to sell their current assets.

The Magpies boss was questioned about how he thought Newcastle United might advance in the transfer market given their present budgetary constraints.

Speaking to Gary Neville on The Overlap, Howe said:

“The only way that I know is for us to get to the next stage at Newcastle is through smart recruitment. That is going to be where we ultimately succeed or fail, and when I say smart, we need to get players for cheaper than the market value and we need to get them before they’ve developed and are recognised.

“Given the restrictions, I don’t know another way of doing it. Also, we need to keep our current group of talented players that are making a difference and are continuing to grow. I think it can be done but it’s going to be hard.”

Newcastle will make high profile additions

The Premier League club have been linked with major sales this summer as Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes have been mentioned as possible departures.

The Tyneside club is determined to keep their best players and add more strength to build on their recent success.

Miguel Almiron and Callum Wilson might become the players Newcastle could cash in on if the club wants to add to the signings of Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes and Tino Livramento last summer.

They are expected to sign a new goalkeeper, a defender and a wide player in the transfer window.