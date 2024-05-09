Tottenham very keen on signing 24-year-old Serie A ace who will cost €40 million

Torino defender Alessandro Buongiorno is a man in demand this summer.

A number of top European clubs are keen on signing the 24-year-old central defender and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

The €40 million-rated central defender has firmly established himself as one of the most reliable defenders in the Italian league and his performances have attracted the attention of Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur.

According to a report from Calciomercato, the North London club are now showing strong interest in the defender and there could be an auction for him in the summer. It is no secret that Tottenham need to bring in defensive reinforcements, and it will be interesting to see if they can fend off the competition from clubs like Inter Milan.

The Italian champions will be able to offer Buongiorno Champions League football next season and that could give them an edge in the transfer race. Tottenham are currently fifth in the league table and it seems difficult for them to finish in the top four after a series of poor performance in recent weeks.

Tottenham need Alessandro Buongiorno

Tottenham have looked quite vulnerable defensively and they have conceded nine goals in the last three league outings. They will have to tighten up at the back if they want to compete for trophies and qualify for the Champions League once again.

Signing a reliable defender like Buongiorno will certainly help them tighten up at the back. The 24-year-old Italian defender could be tempted to move to the Premier League as well. Regular football in England will help him improve further.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops over the next few weeks. Signing a player of his quality for €40 million could prove to be a bargain in today’s market.