Italian defender Alessandro Buongiorno has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent weeks.

According to Roma Metropolitan magazine, clubs like Aston Villa and West Ham United have entered the race to sign the 24-year-old Torino defender and it remains to be seen whether they can secure an agreement to sign him next month.

Clubs like Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea have been linked with the player as well. The Italian defender has established himself as a reliable performer for Torino and his performances have attracted the attention of the English club.

The defender is reportedly valued at over €30 million and it remains to be seen whether Aston Villa and West Ham are prepared to pay up. The West Midlands club have emerged as a surprise contender for the league title this season and they are currently third in the table.

They hope to sustain their current form and push for the title until the end of the campaign. They will need to bring in quality signings during the January transfer window to keep up with the Premier League elite.

Buongiorno could prove to be a quality long-term. The 24-year-old will add greater defensive stability and depth to the side. He is capable of operating as a central defender as well as a fullback. His versatility will be an added bonus.

Similarly, West Ham have looked quite vulnerable defensively and the 24-year-old Italian defender could help them tighten up at the back. The reported asking price could prove quite reasonable if the Italian manages to adapt to English football quickly. It will be interesting to see where he ends up.