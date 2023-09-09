Leicester City have been handed a potential blow with the Foxes now set to lose a fourth player during the Africa Cup of Nations.

Ghana sealed their qualification for the tournament on Thursday and Leicester City winger Abdul Fatawu is likely to be a part of the squad heading to the tournament as per reports.

Leicester will already be without players like Wilfried Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho who will represent Nigeria in the tournament. Meanwhile, Patson Daka is expected to play for Zambia as well.

Leicester will be hoping to secure promotion back to the Premier League immediately and losing key players at a vital stage of the season will not be ideal.

It will be interesting to see if the Foxes decide to bring in quality additions during the January transfer window in order to offset the loss of the four players.

Losing four important players for a period of over a month will certainly disrupt Leicester’s preparations and it remains to be seen how they cope with the situation.