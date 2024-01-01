Abdul Fatawu has been left out of the Ghana squad for the Africa Cup of Nations.

This comes as a big boost for Leicester City as it means the in-form winger will now available for selection.

The Foxes have already lost Kelechi Iheanacho, Wilfred Ndidi, and Patson Daka, as they travel for the AFCON while Harry Souttar travels for the Asian Cup with Australia.

Leicester feared that they would lose Fatawu as well but fortunately for them, the Ghanaian was not selected.

However, the report from Leicestershire Live says that there are suggestions in Ghana that the Leicester fan favourite himself decided to stay at the club and help them to a promotion rather than sit on the bench for his country.

At just 19 years old, Fatawu has contributed significantly to Leicester’s Championship journey, scoring 2 goals and providing 7 assists in 22 matches, helping them to go to the top of the table.

Leicester City has positioned themselves favorably for a return to the Premier League, leading the table with 65 points from 21 wins out of 26 games, with 2 draws and only 3 defeats.

Their commanding lead boasts a substantial 10-point gap over second-place Ipswich Town.