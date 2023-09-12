26-year-old admits he rejected Leeds after agreeing personal terms

Greek centre-back Pantelis Chatzidiakos has admitted he rejected the chance to join Leeds United during the summer transfer window.

The 26-year-old defender, previously of AZ Alkmaar, joined Italian side Cagliari at the end of last season in a deal worth around £2 million.

However, explaining how the Serie A side were not his only option, Chatzidiakos, who spoke to reporters recently, said: “I had a call from AEK Athens and also I had the option of Leeds United but I didn’t want to take the risk.”

Obviously, we don’t know exactly what the defender means by ‘risk’, but one would assume he wasn’t keen to play for a club who have just been relegated and continues to face the possibility of losing several first-team players.