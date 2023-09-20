Arsenal legend Paul Merson believes that the Gunners could pose the biggest threat to Manchester City in the Champions League this season as Pep Guardiola’s side look to retain the crown they won as part of their memorable treble winning season last term.

Merson feels that Man City still look some way ahead of the rest of the pack in Europe, more so than Real Madrid did when they recently won the Champions League three years in a row.

See the video clip below as the pundit discusses this season’s Champions League, naming Arsenal as someone who could be the team to keep an eye on in terms of rivalling City in this competition…

Paul Merson backs Arsenal to have the best chance of winning the Champions League after Man City. pic.twitter.com/ZDbu65nqrg — Gunners (@Gunnersc0m) September 20, 2023

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports News

Merson will no doubt be hoping to see his old club do well, but it’s worth remembering how much Arsenal have been serial under-achievers in this competition down the years.

It would be some achievement by Michel Arteta if he could improve Arsenal’s fortunes in Europe, with the north London giants having only ever made it to one final, where they were beaten 2-1 by Barcelona in 2006.