Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has vowed to give Emile Smith Rowe more playing time soon, explaining that his lack of action so far this season is due to only recently recovering from a lengthy injury problem.

The England international is something of a fan-favourite at the Emirates Stadium, having risen up from the Gunners’ academy alongside other key first-team players like Bukayo Saka, Eddie Nketiah and Reiss Nelson.

Still, it’s been a difficult few months for Smith Rowe, who missed much of last season and who hasn’t had much chance to show what he can do since returning to full fitness.

That will change, however, with Arteta promising that the 23-year-old will soon get his chance, as per Fabrizio Romano in the post on X below…

??? Arteta on Emile Smith Rowe: “Here he is incredibly popular. We all love him. It’s no different to what the people feel to what we feel about him”. “There's been many reasons why he hasn't started a match. He was out for a long, long time. Now he’s gonna have his chance”. pic.twitter.com/RDDwXkDBU6 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 27, 2023

Smith Rowe would arguably be a better option in midfield than the struggling Kai Havertz, but it remains to be seen when Arteta will lose patience with the summer signing from Chelsea.

