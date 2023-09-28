Amara Nallo departed West Ham over the summer in order to move to Liverpool and the youngster is making serious waves on Merseyside already.

The 16-year-old was set to be handed a professional contract by West Ham in November when he is set to turn 17 but the London club could not hold on to the defender past the summer window.

The centre-back is now at Liverpool and has already been promoted to the Merseyside club’s under-21s and featured for them against Monaco in the Premier League International Cup this week.

The young centre-back seemingly has everything needed to go on and become an elite player in the Premier League and was once labelled a Rolls Royce of a defender by former West Ham star Carlton Cole.

However, it seems that the centre-back is another talent West Ham have let slip through their fingers and he will now sign a five-year contract with Liverpool when the time comes, according to DaveOckop.