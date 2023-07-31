Liverpool in advanced talks to sign West Ham defender

Liverpool are reportedly in advanced talks to sign West Ham academy defender Amara Nallo.

That’s according to leading transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, who claims Jurgen Klopp is desperate to lure the young Hammers star to Anfield in time for next season.

Whether or not the two Premier League clubs can reach a deal for the 16-year-old centre-back remains to be seen, but with Liverpool clearly pressing hard to get a deal over the line, fans may be wise to brace themselves for a reached agreement.

