Video: Real Madrid’s Fede Valverde denied Puskas contender because of miniscule deflection

It was a goal for the ages, but Fede Valverde’s pure strike to win the Champions League tie for Real Madrid against Napoli has been credited as an own goal.

Valderde’s strike was thunderous and would surely have gone down as a Puskas contender if it hadn’t been given to Alex Meret for the most miniscule of deflections.

No wonder the Los Blancos players temporarily lost their minds as they celebrated with their team-mate.

The strike was more important for the fact that the three points kept them top of Group C.

Federico Valverde with one of the sweetest strikes you'll ever see to give Real Madrid the lead against Napoli ??#UCL pic.twitter.com/CdlR7mAVgy — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 3, 2023

TAKE COVER! ? Federico Valverde unleashes an UNSTOPPABLE strike from distance. ? pic.twitter.com/AoT9pE4DqO — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 3, 2023

Pictures from TNT Sports and CBS Sports Golazo