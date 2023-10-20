Federico Valverde reveals he almost signed for Premier League giants

Federico Valverde has revealed that he almost joined Arsenal before moving to Real Madrid.

The Uruguayan midfielder is one of the most sought-after players in the world as he continues to dominate in the middle of the park for Real Madrid.

Valverde has two La Liga titles and one Champions League to his name since completing his move to Madrid in 2016.

But in a recent interview on Twitch, the 25-year-old revealed that he almost joined Premier League side Arsenal.

During the live stream, Valverde was asked if there was a club that almost joined before Los Blancos and he replied ‘Arsenal’.

The Uruguayan will join a long list of world-class players who almost moved to North London including the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Arsene Wenger, who was the manager at the time, had an incredible eye for talent but unfortunately for him, he was competing with some of the best sides in Europe for Valverde’s signature.

Looking back he won’t regret his decision moving to Spain but he may eventually play in the Premier League before his career ends.

Linked with a move to Liverpool in the summer, Real Madrid value the player at around the £100m mark and with their already stacked midfielder, they may be open to letting him go.