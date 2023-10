Chelsea are fortunate to be back on level terms against Burnley during Saturday afternoon’s Premier League clash at Turf Moor.

The Blues fell behind after some woeful defending from full-back Marc Cucurella allowed Wilson Odobert to score an early opener.

However, back level less than five minutes before the break, an unfortunate defelection from defender Ameen Al-Dakhil found its way into the back of the net following a cross from Raheem Sterling.

Pictures via +Sport 360.