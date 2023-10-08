Video: Virgil van Dijk makes crucial mistake as Brighton lead Liverpool

Brighton have taken the lead in their clash with Liverpool at the Amex on Sunday afternoon and the goal came from a Virgil van Dijk mistake.

The home side have been the better of the two sides in the opening part of the match and after 20 minutes the Seagulls have taken the lead.

The goal came as Roberto De Zerbi’s side pressed the Reds and Virgil van Dijk tried to give Alexis Mac Allister the ball with three Brighton players around him.

The ball was picked off and finished by Simon Adingra as the Reds will have to come from behind yet again.

Adingra opens the scoring for Brighton! pic.twitter.com/yR0lUnfhL6 — EPL Bible (@EPLBible) October 8, 2023

"ONE LAPSE AND HE IS PUNISHED!" Mistake from Mac Allister and Adingra fires in from range! ? pic.twitter.com/DC9PEC0IbE — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 8, 2023

A moment of brilliance from Simon Adingra!

?: Peacock pic.twitter.com/G6CTfUhEv9 — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) October 8, 2023

Footage courtesy of V Sport, Sky Sports and NBC Sports