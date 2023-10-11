Manchester United forward Anthony Martial is unhappy with his current situation at Old Trafford, according to latest reports.

The Frenchman has endured a difficult few years, failing to perform consistently for his club, and as a result he is no longer first choice for the Red Devils.

It seems Martial is unsettled in his current role at Man Utd and wants to be more of a key figure for his team at this stage of his career, according to Football Insider.

Although Martial has shown flashes of quality down this years at United, the presence of players like Marcus Rashford and new signing Rasmus Hojlund surely means he’s unlikely to get much playing time in Erik ten Hag’s side any time soon.

The 27-year-old is due to be out of contract at MUFC at the end of this season, though Football Insider state that there is the option to extend his deal by another year.

Still, with Martial clearly not too pleased with how life is going in Manchester, it remains to be seen if either party will be desperate to trigger that extension option.