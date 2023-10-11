Man United wanted 27-year-old gone this summer but player rejected offer from club

In hindsight, this summer’s transfer window was a poor one for Man United as the Premier League giants made some poor signings and didn’t clear out all the players they hoped to.

So far, Rasmus Hojlund has been the best of the new recruits; while the likes of Mason Mount and Andre Onana have been disastrous signings for Erik ten Hag – although the goalkeeper has a lot of potential to be a long-term hit at Old Trafford.

As for outgoings, Donny van de Beek is still at the club despite having no future and another star the Red Devils wanted to sell was Anthony Martial.

According to ESPN’s Rob Dawson, United were willing to let Martial leave last summer but the only realistic offer they received came from the Saudi Pro League and he rejected the chance to enter talks over the move.

? Manchester United were willing to let Anthony Martial leave last summer but the only realistic offer received came from the Saudi Pro League and he rejected the chance to enter talks over the move. ??? (Source: @RobDawsonESPN) pic.twitter.com/d19DANiedT — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) October 11, 2023

The French star is out of contract at Man United at the end of the season but the club are in no rush to extend his deal.

Martial has played nine times for Man United this season but has only racked up 275 minutes of action. The striker has had his chance at Old Trafford and it is very likely that this will be the last season we see the player at Old Trafford.