Chelsea have edge over Juventus in transfer race for French wonderkid

Chelsea could reportedly have the edge over Juventus in the transfer battle for Strasbourg wonderkid Habib Diarra.

Although Juve are said to be showing an interest in the talented 19-year-old, according to Calciomercato, their report makes it clear that the club’s links with Todd Boehly mean that Chelsea have a “privileged” channel towards signing the player.

Chelsea have signed a number of talented young French players under Boehly’s ownership, such as Benoit Badiashile and Malo Gusto, and it seems Diarra could be another Ligue 1 talent to watch in the near future.

Juventus would surely also be a tempting option for Diarra as he looks to make the next step in his career, but it could well be that in reality he’s effectively Chelsea’s player to lose.

Boehly bought a majority stake in Strasbourg earlier this year, so it will be interesting to see how the links between Chelsea and the French side will materialise in the long run.

In fairness, CFC aren’t looking that impressive under Boehly’s ownership, so Diarra might do well to consider someone like Juventus if the opportunity comes along.