Belgium team news vs Sweden

Belgium (1st in European Qualifying Group F) take on Sweden (3rd in European Qualifying Group F) on Monday 16th of October, at the King Baudouin Stadium, at 19:45 PM (BST).

The last time these two sides faced, Belgium managed to beat Sweden 3-0. With a hattrick from striker Romelu Lukaku to secure the victory and three points.

Belgium won their last EURO qualifier game, beating Austria 3-2 despite having a man sent off in the 78th minute (Amadou Onana). Goals from Dodi Lukebakio (x2) and Romelu Lukaku for Belgium, and goals from Konrad Laimer and Marcel Sabitzer for Austria.

Sweden lost their last EURO qualifier game, losing 3-1 to Austria back in September. Goals from Michael Gregoritsch and Marko Arnautovic (x2) for Austria, and a goal from Emil Holm for Sweden.

How to watch Belgium vs Sweden

Date: Monday, October 16th, 2023

Kickoff: 19:45 PM (BST)

TV Network: Not broadcast in UK

Stream: ViaPlay

Venue: King Baudouin Stadium

Team News:

Belgium will be without Leandro Trossard, Kevin de Bruyne, Ameen Al-Dakhil and Thibaut Courtois through injury. This has mean’t that 18-year-old Arthur Vermeeren from Royal Antwerp has been called up to the squad.

Predicted XI:

Belgium: Sels, Theate, Vertonghen, Faes, Castagne, Mangala, Tielemans, Openda, Bakayoko, Lukaku, Doku.

Sweden: Olsen, Gudmundsson, Hien, Lindelof, Wahlqvist, Forsberg, Ekdal, Olsson, Kulusevski, Isak, Gyokeres.