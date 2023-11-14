Belgium team news vs Serbia

Belgium take on Serbia in an international friendly on Wednesday 15th of November, at the King Baudouin Stadium, at 19:45 PM (GMT).

Belgium won their last match, beating Austria 3-2 in EURO Qualifying Group F. Goals from Konrad Laimer and Marcel Sabitzer for Austria, and goals from Dodi Lukebakio (x2) and Romelu Lukaku for Belgium.

Serbia also won their last game, beating Montenegro 3-1 in EURO Qualifying Group G. Goals from Aleksandar Mitrovic and Dusan Tadic for Serbia, and a goal from Stevan Jovetic for Montenegro.

How to watch Belgium vs Serbia

Date: Wednesday, November 15th, 2023

Kickoff: 19:45 PM (GMT)

TV Network: Not broadcast in UK

Venue: King Baudouin Stadium

Team News:

Belgium will be missing two key players through injury, with both Kevin de Bruyne and Thibaut Courtois out. Charles De Ketelaere is also missing with an injury.

Predicted XI:

Belgium: Sels, Theate, Vertonghen, Faes, Castagne, Mangala, Tielemans, Openda, Bakayoko, Lukaku, Doku.

Serbia: V. Milinkovic-Savic, Pavlovic, Vejikovic, Milenkovic, Mladenovic, Gudelj, S. Milinkovic-Savic, Zivkovic, Lukic, Tadic, Mitrovic.