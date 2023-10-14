Newcastle, Man City keen on 23-year-old attacker with 14 goals & 14 assists last season

Newcastle United and Manchester City are reportedly keeping tabs on the Armenian midfielder Eduard Spertsyan.

A report from Fichajes claims that the two Premier League clubs are monitoring the 23-year-old’s performances for Krasnodar order in Russia.

The midfielder had an exceptional season last year scoring 14 goals and picking up 14 assists across all competitions. The 23-year-old is naturally a central attacking midfielder, but he is versatile enough to operate on either flank. Apparently, the midfielder is valued at €13 million and the likes of Manchester City and Newcastle will certainly be able to afford him.

Both clubs would represent an exciting move for the young midfielder and it remains to be seen where he ends up.

Newcastle could certainly use more creativity and goals from their midfield and Spertsyan would be a solid acquisition. The midfielder is versatile enough to operate in a number of attacking roles, and he could be an asset for Eddie Howe.

Both clubs are currently competing in the UEFA Champions League and Spertsyan will be tempted to join them if there is a concrete proposal on the table.

Newcastle are looking to put together a formidable squad capable of winning major trophies in the coming seasons and they should look to snap up talented young players like Spertsyan. On the other hand, Manchester City need more depth and quality in their side in order to compete with the European elite on a consistent basis.