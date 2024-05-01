Arsenal, Tottenham and West Ham United are among the numerous clubs to have kept tabs on exciting Turkish wonderkid Semih Kilicsoy ahead of a potential summer transfer window swoop.

The talented 18-year-old, currently of Besiktas, has impressed with his performances in the Turkish Super League, and sources with a close understanding of the situation have informed CaughtOffside that he can leave for around €25-30million this summer.

Arsenal, Spurs and West Ham have all taken a close look at Kilicsoy, while Fulham could be another Premier League side to watch in the race for his signature. CaughtOffside also understands there is interest from elsewhere in Europe, from the likes of Atletico Madrid and Sevilla in La Liga, and Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga.

It is not yet clear who will step things up with a more concrete approach just yet, but it certainly seems like only a matter of time before we see Kilicsoy earn a big move.

Kilicsoy transfer: Which Premier League club would be the best for his development?

It may well be that this talented Turkey Under-21 international has a big future in the game, but that doesn’t mean he’ll be getting much out of a move to somewhere like Arsenal or Spurs any time soon.

Still only a teenager, it seems unlikely that Kilicsoy is quite ready yet to go into the starting line up of teams competing for the title or for a top four spot, whereas somewhere like West Ham or Fulham could be an ideal stepping stone in his development.

Both Arsenal and Tottenham would probably do better to focus on more proven strikers this summer, with the latter yet to replace Harry Kane, while the latter surely need more prolific scorers than the inconsistent and injury prone Gabriel Jesus.

CaughtOffside also understands that Eddie Nketiah is a candidate for the Arsenal exit door this summer.

West Ham probably have room for a young talent like this to come in and stake his claim for a place, though it seems clear he won’t be short of options elsewhere in Europe either.