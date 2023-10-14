Secret clause in Bruno Guimaraes’ contract revealed which allows him to make his dream move for a reduced fee

Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes signed a new long-term contract with the club earlier this month.

He was rewarded for the huge impact he has made since joining the club and being one of the main driving forces in Newcastle’s resurgence.

The new contract also helped Newcastle fend off interest from several top clubs who were sniffing around in the summer. The contract that runs until 2028 is rumoured to have a £100million release clause in it.

However, according to report by Spanish outlet Sport, the contract has a clause which allows the Brazilian to make a move to his dream club Barcelona for a cut-price fee.

As per the report, the ‘secret clause’ allows the Spanish giants to pay a substantially low price compared to other clubs. The fee for Barcelona is said to be around £60million if they wanted to bring Guimaraes to the Nou Camp.

That being said, at this stage, Barcelona’s financial struggles will not allow them to fork out that sort of fee unless they make several sales next summer.