West Ham to make bid for Man United ace when window reopens

The wheels continue to turn in terms of transfers, even if West Ham will have to wait until January before they can launch a bid for a Man United ace’s services.

Any deals that go through early in a transfer window can only do so if the ground work has been put in during the months and weeks leading up to it, and the Hammers already appear to have got some way down the road in terms of agreeing a deal with Harry Maguire.

Though the player admitted that nothing was agreed between him and the east Londoners in the summer, ESPN are reporting that if the England international’s lack of games at Old Trafford continues over the next couple of months, then West Ham will reignite their interest.

More Stories / Latest News Arsenal join PL rivals in the race to sign midfielder with 16 goal contributions last season Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano’s update on the Italian betting scandal that ‘does look very bad’ Transfer expert gives definitive update on Real Madrid and West Ham’s pursuit of Malick Thiaw

David Moyes will be especially keen to secure Maguire’s services if reported Saudi interest in captain, Kurt Zouma, leads to a potential sale.

Though Maguire has had to withstand his fair share of abuse, it’s worth reiterating that he remains an international class defender.

It’s more a question of him not being able to fit stylistically into Erik ten Hag’s way of playing at Man United.

Given that West Ham adopt an entirely different model, there’s no reason to suggest that Maguire wouldn’t be able to slot straight into their back line if Moyes brings him in.