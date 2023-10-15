Manchester United linked with a surprise move for 26-year-old La Liga attacker

Manchester United have been linked with a surprise move for the Real Sociedad striker Umar Sadiq.

A report from Fichajes claims that Manchester United are keeping tabs on the 26-year-old striker and they could look to bring him to Old Trafford when the transfer window opens in January.

The Red Devils are looking to bring in attacking reinforcements as they believe that the 26-year-old could be a useful option for them.

The Nigerian striker has been quite underwhelming since his move to Real Sociedad, and he has scored just one goal in 11 appearances across all competitions since joining the Spanish club in September 2022.

The striker was plagued with injuries last season and he will be hoping to get back to his best this year. It remains to be seen whether he can impress with his performances until the winter window.

Manchester United signed Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta during the summer transfer window and the Denmark international is expected to develop into a key player for the club in the coming seasons. However, he will need time to adapt to the Premier League and establish himself as a reliable striker at the English club.

Marcus Rashford is the only other goalscoring option at their disposal, and Manchester United should look to invest in another attack.

Sadiq would be an underwhelming addition for them and it remains to be seen how the situation develops. A club of their stature should be challenging for major trophies and they need to aim higher in terms of recruitment.