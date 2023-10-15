What time United scout Mick Doherty has decided to leave his role at the London club.

According to Alan Nixon, Doherty has already handed in his notice and he is set to move on from his position at the London Stadium.

Doherty has worked alongside David Moyes for a number of years and his departure will certainly come as a major blow for the West Ham manager. The duo have worked together since their days at Everton and Moyes wanted him to help West Ham unearth rising stars and emerging gems in the transfer market.

West Ham have an impressive squad at their disposal, but they need to improve further if they want to compete in Europe on a consistent basis.

They will need to bring in quality players but they do not have a bottomless pit. Signing talented young players for reasonable amounts of money is a sustainable way of building the squad and Moyes was hoping that Doherty could help him in that regard.

It will be interesting to see if West Ham can replace him adequately now.