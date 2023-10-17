USA team news vs Ghana

USA take on Ghana in an international friendly, on Wednesday 18th of October, at Giodis Park, at 01:30 AM (BST).

The last time these two sides faced, USA beat Ghana 2-1, in an international friendly back in 2017. Goals from Dom Dwyer and Kellyn Acosta for USA, and a goal for Asamoah Gyan for Ghana.

USA lost their last game, losing 3-1 in an international friendly to Germany. Goals from Ilkay Gundogan, Niclas Fullkrug and Jamal Musiala for Germany, and a goal from Christian Pulisic for USA.

Ghana also lost their last game, losing 2-0 to Mexico in an international friendly. Goals from Hirving Lozano and Uriel Antuna securing the victory for Mexico.

How to watch USA vs Ghana

Date: Wednesday, October 18th, 2023

Kickoff: 01:30 AM (BST)

TV Network: Not broadcast in UK

Venue: Geodis Park

Team News:

USA are without Zack Steffen, Antonee Robinson, Tyler Adams and Malik Tillman through injury. The rest of the squad is similar to the previous USA squad, and is fit and ready for Germany on Saturday.

Predicted XI:

USA: Horvath, Hansen, Richards, Robinson, Dest, McKennie, Musah, Tillman, Pulisic, Balogun, Weah.

Ghana: Ati-Zigi, Mensah, Opoku, Aidoo, Schindler, Partey, Ambrosius, Paintsil, Kudus, Williams, Ayew.