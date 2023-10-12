USA vs Germany team news

USA take on Germany in an international friendly, on Saturday 14th of October, at Rentschler Field, at 20:00 PM (BST).

This game will be Julian Nagelsmann’s first game in charge of the Germany national team.

USA won their last game, beating Oman 4-0 in an international friendly. Goals from Folarin Balogun, Brenden Aaronson, Ricardo Pepi and a Khalid Al-Braiki own goal.

Germany also won their last game, beating France 2-1 in an international friendly. Goals from Thomas Muller and Leroy Sane for Germany, and a goal from Antoine Griezmann for France.

How to watch USA vs Germany

Date: Saturday, October 14th, 2023

Kickoff: 20:00 PM (BST)

TV Network: Not broadcast in UK

Venue: Rentschler Field

Team News:

USA are without Zack Steffen, Antonee Robinson, Tyler Adams and Malik Tillman through injury. The rest of the squad is similar to the previous USA squad, and is fit and ready for Germany on Saturday.

Germany will be without Manuel Neuer, Benjamin Henrichs, Matthias Ginter and Serge Gnabry through injury, whilst Timo Werner and Emre Can have been left out by Nagelsmann.

Predicted XI:

USA: Horvath, Hansen, Richards, Robinson, Dest, McKennie, Musah, Tillman, Pulisic, Balogun, Weah.

Germany: ter Stegen, Gosens, Rudiger, Sule, Henrichs, Gundogan, Kimmich, Gnabry, Wirtz, Sane, Muller.